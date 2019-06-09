3 dead after car swept away in NC flood waters

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Three people are dead after a car hydroplaned off the roadway due to rising waters and ended up in Rock Dam Creek in Lincolnton, officials say.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. along N.C. 27.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the car hydroplaned, went off the roadway, hit a tree, and landed on its side with all three people trapped inside. At the time, the water was about 6-feet deep.

Officials said there was an extensive rescue effort, but it was severely slowed by the heavy rain Saturday night. The car was on its side and submerged in about six feet of water, according to authorities.

On Sunday. NCSHP identified the three victims in the crash as Loyde Neal, 52, of Lincolnton; Sebastian Fredell, 22, of Lincolnton; and Andrew Abernathy, 46, of Shelby.