Celebrate the 3rd annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to celebrate a day of freedom at the 3rd annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival this Saturday!

The event takes place June 15th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Historic Earlewood Park on 1113 Parkside Drive in Columbia.

Curtis spoke with Tina Torres, CEO of She Did That Events, about the importance of holding this event to celebrate Juneteenth.

Carmen Terborg Hicks, Co-Chair of Obsidian Group, one of the hosts of the event, spoke on the significance of Juneteenth.

She explains Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the emancipation of the last enslaved people in the U.S. on June 19th, 1865.

The event will also these activities among others:

Health screenings

Live entertainment

Food

Award ceremony honoring key figures in the community

For more information on tickets and the event, click here.