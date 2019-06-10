“This would be the final nail in the coffin”: Family members call for jury to spare Timothy Jones’s life

Both Timothy Jones Jr.'s grandmother and father took the stand Monday

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Family members of a Lexington County father found guilty for the murders of his five children state their case as to why Timothy Jones Jr. should not receive the death penalty.

The father and grandmother of Timothy Jones Jr. both called on the jury to spare their son, saying that the death penalty would only bring their family more pain.

Weeks before her five great-grandchildren were murdered in August 2014, Roberta Thornsberry says she noticed some things different about her grandson.

“He was sweaty. He lost weight since I had seen him, just something wasn’t right,” Thornsberry said.

Shortly after a family visit to Atlanta, Thornsberry says she offered to take care of the two youngest children, but she says Jones told her he couldn’t live without “his babies.”

Nearly five years after the five children lost their lives, some family members say they feel their loss everyday.

“It’s a living hell. It’s changed my whole world, you know. I don’t sleep,” said Timothy Jones Sr., the defendant’s father.

Jones Sr. decided to honor his five fallen grandchildren by getting a back tattoo of their faces.

Even with what happened, Jones Sr. says he still loves his son.

“He was just a brilliant young man, and those guys they snap. I don’t know what caused it but he snapped,” said Jones Sr.

They both told the jury that if they don’t spare the defendant, it would increase the pain the family deals with each day.

“I don’t want to hurt no more. I’ve hurt enough. I mean it’s destroyed my family,” Jones Sr. said.

Others say that it would bring the family more grief.

“Our family has been through enough. I don’t think we can take anymore. This has broke us so bad, and I think this would be the final nail in the coffin,” Thornsberry said.

The defense also called correctional officers, a social worker, and a psychiatrist to the stand today.

Once testimony wraps up, the jury will decide if Jones Jr. will get the death penalty or life without parole.