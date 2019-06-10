Nuggets’ Craig hosts first camp back home at Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WOLO) – Torrey Craig’s path to the starting lineup for the Denver Nuggets brought him from his small town of Great Falls to some of the farthest corners of the world.

On Saturday, his journey took him back home to the home to his high school alma mater, where the hometown hero was surrounded by 90 kids, fellow hoop dreamers who hope to reach the heights Craig climbed to. The USC Upstate star has traveled to Australia and New Zealand in his professional career before signing a contract with Denver in the summer of 2017.

Since then, Torrey’s been playing with the franchise as a key member on the 2018-19 squad that finished second in the Western Conference and made the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

The second-year Nuggets forward hosted his first skills clinic at the Great Falls High School gymnasium, teaching kids about life on and off the court, the importance of an education, and more.

He plans to host two more camps this summer in Spartanburg.