Kroger recalls berries possibly contaminated with Hepatitis A sold nationwide

Below is a look at the list of items being recalled that the FDA says were distributed to all Kroger stores throughout the country:

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 48 OZ (BEST BY: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120);

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808);

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)

Kroger says they have removed all of the potentially affected items from store shelves and made attempts to contact customers through a recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls. Any consumer that has consumed the tainted berries and may be experience symptoms such as, fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool should contact their doctor immediately.



If you did purchased the products, officials are asking you not to consume the berries, but instead return them to the place of purchase for a replacement of full refund.



Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS