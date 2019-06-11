SC Troopers to increase patrols during “100 Deadliest Days of Summer”

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- Troopers are increasing their patrols to be on the lookout for distracted drivers during what they call the deadliest days of summer.

“The sad reality is, every hour of the day somebody in South Carolina is driving impaired,” Trooper David Jones said.

From Memorial day to Labor day is the 100 deadliest days of summer.

“We’re going to be looking for several things,” Jones said. “Impaired drivers, distracted drivers, people speeding and people making that poor decision not to buckle up.”

They’re hoping to prevent wrecks like the one that happened over the weekend. Officials say a drunk driver crashed into a Lexington county deputy’s SUV. That wreck put both the suspect and the deputy in the hospital.

“It’s sad to know that these people are getting on the highway and jeopardizing your family, my family and loved ones and jeopardizing our communities because their making the poor decision to get behind the car,” Jones said.

The suspect Michael Nichols still remains in the hospital. Court records show this isn’t Nichols’ first traffic violation, but this time he’s facing a felony DUI.

As for Deputy Roy Hall, he’s still recovering from serious leg and internal injuries.

Along with the support of fellow law enforcement, the non profit connect and serve has set up the Deputy Roy Hall recovery fund.