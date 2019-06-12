Canada joins growing list of countries to ban plastic

(CNN) —Canada’s Prime Minister says the overuse of plastic can not be ignored.

Justin Trudeau says Canada will ban single use plastic items like bags, straws, cutlery and stirring sticks by the year 20-21.

According to the Canadian government, citizens throw away an estimated 11 billion dollars worth of plastic materials each year.

Canada isn’t the first country to make the step to protect our planet.

in March, the European parliament passed a similar ban on single use plastic items and a target to recycle 90 percent of plastic bottle items by 20-29.

The United Kingdom followed suit in may by banning plastics by next year.