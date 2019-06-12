Former Gamecock Elliott Fry fighting for Bears kicking job

The Bears are down to two kickers, and one is a former Gamecock.
On Wednesday, Chicago waived kicker Chris Blewitt.
Blewitt had signed with the team March 6. He kicked for four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh from 2013-16, converting 69.6 of his field-goal attempts (55 of 79).
Blewitt’s departure leaves the Bears with two kickers, Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro.
Fry signed with the Bears April 12. He played four seasons at South Carolina from 2013-16 and spent this spring with the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football, which suspended operations April 2 with two weeks left in its regular season.