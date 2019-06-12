June 12th declared as Women Veteran’s Day in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Recognizing the brave women who have served in the United State’s military.

This morning at the State House, First Lady Peggy McMaster, read a proclamation declaring today as Women Veterans Day here in South Carolina.

Veterans say it’s tribute that’s well deserved.

71 years ago today President Harry Truman signed into law “The Women’s Armed Services Integration Act”, enabling women to serve as permanent, regular members of the armed forces.