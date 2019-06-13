Grow your business at the free Drive 8(a) Federal Business Summit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get some important tips to grow your business at the Drive 8(a) Federal Business/Contracting Summit!

The free event begins Wednesday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at the USC Sumter Arts and Letters Building on 200 Miller Road in room 142.

Curtis spoke with Gregg White, Small Business Administration, about how this event will go over the requirements to get into the 8(a) Business Development Program.

Officials say the 9 year program helps level the playing field for socially and economically disadvantaged business owners.

For more information on how to register, visit the SBA website by clicking here.