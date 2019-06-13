Westbound lanes on Gervais Street close for emergency drainage repairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say the westbound lanes of Gervais Street will be closed today for emergency drainage repairs.

SCDOT says the repairs are closing Gervais Street from Millwood Avenue to Oak Street from June 13 – 18.

Officials say the repairs are being done to fix the damage from recent heavy rains.

According to SCDOT, a signed detour will be in place using North Millwood, Taylor Street and Harden Street, but eastbound Gervais Street will remain open.