Concerned citizens leads to the arrest of Orangeburg man trafficking ecstasy

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man on a drug-related charge after investigators responded to complaints for drug activity.

Gregory Thomas, Jr., 35, was charged with trafficking ecstasy between 100 and 500 units. A trafficking ecstasy charge carries a sentence between three to 10 years and a $20,000 fine.

Concerned citizen informed Orangeburg deputies about drug activity that was happening on Judicial Drive in Roosevelt Gardens.

At one apartment investigators were granted permission to search the residence where they located on a table what looked like marijuana cigarettes that had been smoked, rolling papers, a grinder, and a container of what appeared to be a quantity of ecstasy in powder form.

After being weighed, it is believed the powder would have made approximately 180 pills of ecstasy.

Bond was set for Thomas at $15,000.