Help Alzheimer’s victims with the Longest Day fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Join many people worldwide in raising money to help Alzheimer’s victims with The Longest Day fundraiser.

Alzheimer’s Association says the fundraiser begins on June 21st during Alzheimer’s brain awareness month, to shine a light to outshine the darkness of Alzheimer’s.

Curtis spoke with Taylor Wilson from the Alzheimer’s Association about how people like you can go on their website to start a fundraiser.

Officials say this event will also help raise awareness for the care, support and research efforts towards the disease.

For more information on the fundraiser or to get started, visit the Alzehimer’s Association website by clicking here.