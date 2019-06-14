Join the fight to end Alzheimer’s during month of June

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — June is Alzheimer and Brain Awareness Month.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, every 65 seconds somebody in America develops Alzheimer’s disease.

Family members of those with Alzheimer’s say its a disease no one should have to go through.

Friday, June 21st the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting “The Longest Day”. This is a period of time where everyone is invited to help raise money as well as awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information on research, facts about the disease, support groups or ways to join the fight against the illness you can go to the Alzheimer’s Association website via the link provided for you here: https://www.alz.org/sc