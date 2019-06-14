Midlands residents pay last respects to unclaimed veteran

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO, AP)– Hundreds came to Fort Jackson National cemetery Friday morning to pay final respects to Petty Officer Third Class James Miske.

Earlier this week Caughman-Harman Funeral Home announced the 75 year old Navy veteran who served in Vietnam had no family to claim him and requested the community attend Friday’s service.

The funeral home provided the service complete with full military honors.

It is part of a program by the funeral home that ensures every veteran receive a proper burial.