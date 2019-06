COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a large fire damaged property on the 1700 block of Overhill Road.

According to Columbia Fire Department, it happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. They say a large shed caught fire and spread to two other sheds.

Authorities say no homes were damaged and there are no reports of injuries.

According to officials, the fire caused about $15,000 in damages.