Panthers unveil training camp schedule for Wofford

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers revealed their training camp schedule for their annual trip to Wofford College on Wednesday.

The team will start working in Spartanburg ahead of the 2019 campaign on July 25 at their kickoff party, allowing fans to come watch for free at Gibbs Stadium. Practice starts at 4 p.m.

One week into practice, the next event for Panthers supporters will be when the team goes back to Charlotte for Fan Fest presented by Daimler at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 2. Tickets cost $5.

Before their preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, the two teams will hold a pair of joint practices together on August 13 and 14 before playing at Bank of America Stadium on August 16. It’s the third time the franchise has held joint practices, previously working out at Wofford with the Detriot Lions in 2000 and the Miami Dolphins in 2015.