Sumter adds new charges for suspect in alleged dog fighting operation

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The a Sumter man accused of running a dog fighting operation along his Lowder Road property is now facing additional charges.

38 year old Alva Ridgeway was arrested last week after authorities say they were serving a warrant at his home and noticed what appeared to be a pit bull suffering from injuries consistent with wounds from dog fighting.

After obtaining a warrant and returning to the home for a more thorough search officials say they discovered, and seized equipment consistent with dog fighting and training and located a total of 27 dogs in a wooded property behind the home. According to investigators, a majority of the dogs were found chained some with visible scars, others emaciated.

A day later, officials say one of the rescued pit bulls was euthanized because of a severe leg injury and subsequent infection. Authorities say two other dogs are still in severe condition. One suffering from an infection a veterinarian has determined is the result of untreated facial wounds and another with an infection from repeated breeding. Deputies tell us numerous other dogs are being treated for flea infestations, infections and malnutrition.

Ridgeway faces a total of 57 charges including: 27 counts of animal fighting and baiting, 24 counts of misdemeanor ill treatment of animals, 3 counts of felony ill treatment of animals, one count of facilitating animal fighting and baiting, one count of possession of a firearm by a violent felon and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at more than $10 thousand dollars. Authorities say Ridgeway is not able to have a firearm because of a prior conviction.

Ridgeway remains at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and faces up to 135 years in prison if convicted on all charges against him. Ridgeway also faces 21 ordinance violations regarding Sumter County’s tethering law.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says,

“We certainly want to save as many dogs as we can but we also want to protect the public should some of these dogs be too aggressive to take home,…We appreciate the community’s encouragement so far and the offers to foster or adopt these dogs.”

Since authorities say the process can take a while they are now asking for the community to donate some of the items below that can help them as they continue working with the more than two dozen dogs.

Items Needed

Clorox bleach

Chicken, Rice and Vegetable Pedigree dog food

Pedigree choice cuts and canned food

Pedigree canned and dry puppy food

Milk-Bone snack treats

PetLack milk powder for puppies

Adams flea and tick spray

Alpha Tech Pet KennelSol

Germicidal cleaner and disinfectant

Bounty paper towels

Original scent Lysol spray

Original Dawn dish detergent

Potty pads

For more information regarding donations, call Sumter County Animal Shelter at (803) 774-3232.

*Note: Some of the images below show some the injured dogs and the wounds they suffered , some of the equipment investigators say they discovered on the property and a look at the type of chain allowed for tethering dogs, compared to the one authorities say Ridgeway used in this case.