Stolen vehicle crashes into pawn shop on Garners Ferry Road

(ABC Columbia/Kyle McAbee) Vehicle crashes through pawn shop on Garners Ferry Road.

(ABC Columbia/Kyle McAbee) Stolen vehicle crashes through Quick Cash Gold and Pawn on Garners Ferry Road.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police says a stolen vehicle crashed through a pawn shop on Garners Ferry Road today.

Officers say this incident happened around 4 a.m. on Garners Ferry Road at the Quick Cash Gold and Pawn shop.

Authorities say no injuries were reported in the crash.

Investigators say the owner of the car reported it stolen when law enforcement contacted her.

Columbia Fire Department was on scene earlier to investigate.

Police say they’re checking surveillance video to look for a suspect and to see if anything was stolen from the store.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.