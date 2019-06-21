Columbia’s Brantley picked by Jazz in second round

BROOKLYN — Columbia’s own Jarrell Brantley was not invited to the NBA combine nor projected by many mocks to be selected, but the College of Charleston alum earned his moment, selected with the No. 50 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz.

Brantley watched the night unfold with family in his hometown, enjoying becoming just the third player in Cougars history to be selected.

Congrats to Jarrell Brantley selected 50th overall by the @Pacers (traded to @UtahJazz) in the 2019 #NBADraft – only the third-ever @CofCBasketball player to be drafted in program history next to Anthony Johnson (1997) and Andrew Goudelock (2011). Dreams Come True at #TheCollege pic.twitter.com/y9ILxw0gCQ — CofC Basketball (@CofCBasketball) June 21, 2019

…And they wonder what the faith of a mustard seed can do ???????? #WatchGodWork — Jarrell Brantley (@jstuntbrantley) June 21, 2019

Brantley wasn’t invited to the NBA of G League Combine, but had a strong showing at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in front of league scouts.

A 2019 All-CAA First Team pick, Brantley averaged 19.4 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds a game as a senior. His high school career started at Ridge View, playing his freshman and sophomore years with the Blazers before going to Maryland to finish his high school career at Montrose Christian School and playing a year of prep school ball at Notre Dame Preparatory School in Massachusetts.

The Jazz traded with the Indiana Pacers to acquire the pick to select Jarrell.