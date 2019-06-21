Family of Columbia man killed during storm speaks out

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The severe weather brought down many trees across the Midlands, one of them was outside the victim’s home just north of downtown Columbia.

The coroners office confirmed the death, telling ABC Columbia News 61-year-old William George died after getting hit by a fallen tree during the height of the storm.

The accident happened around four-thirty on Columbia Avenue right when the storms began rolling through our area with wind gusts in some places upwards of 70 miles per hour. A family member who was inside at the time of the incident tells us she heard a loud noise and thought William had fallen. That was until she came outside and saw her brother a moment she says happened so fast the family is still trying to still trying to process the loss.

Photo of William George and family