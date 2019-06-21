Richland Co Coroner: Fatality due to tree falling on Columbia man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has officially released the name of the person who died Thursday after a tree to fell on him.

According to the coroner, George William Lebby, date of birth 11/29/1957, of Columbia Avenue, was sitting in his back yard when the winds from an approaching storm caused a tree to fall on him. Mr. Lebby died at the scene, says Watts.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to Blunt Trauma to the Upper body.

According to Watts, the incident occurred at 3011 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, SC.

