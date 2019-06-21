Undrafted Chris Silva gets shot at NBA roster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock Chris Silva, who went undrafted in this year’s NBA Draft, will get a chance to make an NBA roster after all.

According to his agent, Silva has signed on to play in the NBA Summer League with the Miami Heat.

Silva declared early for the draft in 2018, but returned to USC for his senior year. He worked out for the Heat, Hornets, Timberwolves, Kings and Spurs this offseason.

The Heat begin Summer League in Sacramento on July 1.