Lexington County deputy on paid leave after DUI arrest

LEXINGTON, S.C. – A Lexington County deputy is on paid administrative leave after South Carolina state troopers say he hit another car while driving under the influence.

Troopers say they arrested Robert Scott Smith, 57, after he failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a Breathalyzer test.

Smith, who has been a Lexington County deputy since 1983, was off duty when he was arrested Friday night, according to officials.

Smith was driving his personal vehicle on Interstate 26 when he made contact with another vehicle as he attempted a lane change near mile marker 97, according to state troopers. No injuries were reported.