SC man in hospital after being hit by falling tree

by Tonya Brown
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is in a hospital after being hit by a falling tree during Saturday’s storms on Marlboro Street in the McColl area of Marlboro County, according to McColl Police Chief Billy Stubbs.

Stubbs said he’s not sure of the man’s condition.

The man’s relative said he’s in the intensive care unit at a Florence hospital where he had to have surgery.

We’re working to learn more information about the incident.

