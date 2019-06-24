Democrats wrap up big 2020 Presidential weekend, putting SC in Spotlight

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina was in the National spotlight over the weekend as the 2020 Presidential Democratic Candidates gathered in the State for the Annual SC Democratic Convention.

Nearly the full field of candidates running for president were in the Midlands over the weekend.

Saturday, hundreds of South Carolina voters packed the Convention Center to hear from the 2020 presidential hopefuls during the South Carolina Democratic convention.

The Democratic convention was part of a big political weekend with more than 20 candidates campaigning at different party events across the Midlands.

On Friday hundreds waited for hours not only to get their hands on some fresh fried fish, but some say they also wanted to get a better idea of who they want to rally behind in February’s primary.

As part of Rep. Jim Clyburn’s (D-SC) annual “World Famous Fish Fry”, most of the 24 Democratic Presidential candidates made an appearance to have some fish and get to know some of the voters.