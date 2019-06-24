Richland welcomes new rifle and pistol shooting range

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Residents in the Midlands now have a chance to enjoy a new rifle and pistol range that just opened its doors last week in Richland County.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) held a grand opening ceremony for the Wateree Rifle and Pistol Range last June 21st, 2019. According to management an estimated 22,000 people visit SCDNR ranges every year.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Major Billy Downer says this is a search that’s been a longtime in the making.

“We have been looking for an opportunity to build a public shooting range in the Midlands for several years, and the Wateree Rifle and Pistol Range meets this need,” said. “Now, folks in the Midlands have a place where they can shoot safely for free.”

The Wateree Rifle and Pistol Range is one of six public ranges operated by the SCDNR across the state of South Carolina. You can visit the range weekly Tuesday through Saturday from 9AM until 5PM.