Summerville activist feels threatened after Confederate flag, note left on front door

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Meanwhile there’s some new confederate flag controversy in the low-country.

Louis Smith, a community leader in Summerville, says someone left a confederate flag at the door of his community center.

There was also a handwritten note which urged Smith to, “Find love in your heart and get rid of your hate for the beautiful confederate flag.”

The note was signed “Deo Vindice” which is Latin for god our defender and was the motto of the confederate states.

Smith says he’s been a longtime activist and voice for the black community. He says he filed a police report with the Summerville police department.