I-20 east at U.S. 1 is blocked after dump truck hits overpass bridge

(Courtesy: Trooper David Jones/Twitter) Barrier under the damaged portion of the bridge on U.S. 1.

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Truck hits overpass bridge on U.S. 1

(Courtesy: SCDOT/Twitter) SCDOT crew cleaning up U.S. 1 after a truck hit the bridge.





LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says I-20 east at mile marker 58 will be blocked after a dump truck hit the U.S. 1 overpass bridge today.

Troopers have a detour route below:

I-20 eastbound traffic will exit at the 58 mile marker

Take US 1 to Cedar Road onto Cromer Road and back to US 378

According to investigators, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. today.

Troopers say they are placing a barrier underneath the damaged portion of the bridge to catch falling debris; once it’s in place, authorities say the bridge will re-open.

Authorities say there are no reports of injuries.

Highway Patrol says expect delays as they investigate the crash.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.