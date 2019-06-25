I-20 east at U.S. 1 is blocked after dump truck hits overpass bridge

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says I-20 east at mile marker 58 will be blocked after a dump truck hit the U.S. 1 overpass bridge today.

Troopers have a detour route below:

  • I-20 eastbound traffic will exit at the 58 mile marker
  • Take US 1 to Cedar Road onto Cromer Road and back to US 378

    • According to investigators, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. today.

    Troopers say they are placing a barrier underneath the damaged portion of the bridge to catch falling debris; once it’s in place, authorities say the bridge will re-open.

    Authorities say there are no reports of injuries.

    Highway Patrol says expect delays as they investigate the crash.

