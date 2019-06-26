Mitchell reaches 1,000 point mark in WNBA career

INDIANAPOLIS (WOLO) – Former Gamecock Tiffany Mitchell became the first player coached by Dawn Staley at Carolina to score 1,000 career points in the WNBA Tuesday night.

The four year pro became the 15th player in Indiana franchise history to reach the milestone.

From the block by @NatAchon to the bucket by @TiffMitch25! Just like that! T. Mitchell joins the 1⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ club ???? pic.twitter.com/BK9kCXlctB — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 25, 2019

Staley shared her support on social media after Mitchell’s achievement.

Congrats @TiffMitch25 on this milestone! You have many more 1ks to crush! https://t.co/8nhBs3XLz2 — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) June 26, 2019

Mitchell had a rough night else wise, making just two of 14 shots for five points in the Fever’s 78-74 loss to Minnesota.

Despite coming off the bench, through 11 games, Tiffany is averaging a career-high 11.2 points per game.