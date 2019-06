West Main Street closed after drunk driver crashes through poles and traffic lights

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Collision on West Main Street and Gibson Road.

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Lexington police say a drunk driver crashed through several traffic lights and poles.



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say the intersection of West Main Street and Gibson Road is closed after an overnight collision.

Authorities say a drunk driver crashed through several traffic lights and poles on the road.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Officers say drivers should pay attention to the detours in place.

This incident is under investigation.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.