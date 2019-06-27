Donate to homeless veterans at the free Summer House event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia House Music Project organization is hosting a free event to help our homeless veterans this Saturday.

The event, “Summer House”, takes place June 29th at Noon, located at the historical Benedict College Football Stadium.

Curtis spoke with DJ Kelly Kel, the founder of the organization that helps veterans, about how the event will help those that risked their lives for our freedom.

She also spoke about the items people can donate to homeless veterans, which include toiletries, clothes, shoes, socks, etc.

There will also be a time of fun, with food, drinks, and of course house music!

For more information on the event, visit the Columbia House Music Project’s website by clicking here.