Dutch Fork participates in Panthers’ 7-on-7 tournament

By: Mike Olson

The Dutch Fork high school football team made the trip up to Charlotte to play in the Carolina Panthers’ 7 on 7 passing tournament. The Silver Foxes were one of ten teams to receive an invite to the tournament.

The Dutch Fork offense showcased its talent especially from quarterback Tyler Olenchuk and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Head coach Tom Knotts spoke with the media about his team and the work they need to do before the season begins in fall.

VIDEO COURTESY: WSOC