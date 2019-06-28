Carolina’s Jubb to face Sousa in first round of Wimbledon

COLUMBIA, S.C.- Gamecock rising senior Paul Jubb will be matched up against Joao Sousa of Portugal in the first round of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. Sousa is the No. 66 ranked player in the world. Jubb is the fourth Gamecock ever to play at Wimbledon and the first since Stephane Simian in 1997.

Jubb, who has complied four wins over ATP Top 160 opponents in June alone, carries an ATP ranking of 472 and a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 14.55. Jubb is the first reigning NCAA Singles Champion to play in the event since Tom Mayotte in 1981.

Jubb is one of three players under 20 playing in this year’s tournament, with fellow teenagers Alexei Popyrin and Felix Auger-Ali.

The Hull, England, native will face his Sousa Tuesday July 2. The match time will be announced Monday.

Jubb will also be participating in the Gentlemen’s Doubles tournament where he is paired with countryman Jack Draper. They will take on the second-seeded team of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Columbia.

Wimbledon begins July 1 and will conclude July 14.