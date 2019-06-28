Make the climb for charity at the annual SCSFA Foundation Stair Climb

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Make the climb for charity this Saturday at the annual Stair Climb for the South Carolina State Firefighter’s Association Foundation.

The climb takes place at the Capital Center building at 1201 Main Street, where you can climb 25 stories with other firefighters.

This event takes place on the last day of the 114th annual Fire-Rescue Conference in South Carolina this week.

SCSFA officials say this event will raise funds for the foundation to help out our brave firefighters.

It’s open to anyone over 18 years old.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the climb kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

To register, visit the SCSFA’s website by clicking here.