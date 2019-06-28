REPORT: Lower Richland grad, Clemson guard Clyde Trapp suffers torn ACL

Lower Richland alum Clyde Trapp suffered a torn ACL during a Clemson practice, according to multiple reports Friday night.

The Tigers were practicing before leaving for Italy to play in the 2019 World University Games.

Trapp played in 34 games last season, making seven starts and averaging about 6 points per game, but he was expected to play a major role for the Tigers this season.

Typical recovery time for a torn ACL is 6-9 months.