Clemson’s Elijah Thomas on Hornets Las Vegas Summer League roster

The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s 18-man roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas beginning July 5. Hornets assistant coach Ronald Nored will serve as head coach of the team’s summer league squad. The team’s full roster is listed below.

The Hornets will open their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 schedule on Friday, July 5, against the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET. Charlotte will also play the San Antonio Spurs (Sunday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m.), team China (Monday, July 8, at 11 p.m.) and the Chicago Bulls (Wednesday, July 10, at 5 p.m.). Following the four preliminary games, all 32 teams will be seeded for tournament play, which starts on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 15.

The ESPN family of networks and NBA TV will televise all games of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. Extensive coverage of the Hornets Summer League team will be available on Hornets.com and on all of the Hornets social media platforms.

HORNETS MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2019 ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pro

10 Francis Alonso G 6-3 185 5/25/96 North Carolina-Greensboro/Spain R

7 Dwayne Bacon F 6-7 221 8/30/95 Florida State/USA 2

0 Miles Bridges F 6-7 225 3/21/98 Michigan State/USA 1

31 Joe Chealey G 6-3 190 11/1/95 College of Charleston/USA 1

22 Torin Dorn G 6-5 205 11/12/95 North Carolina State/USA R

23 Robert Franks F 6-8 230 12/18/96 Washington State/USA R

4 Devonte’ Graham G 6-2 185 2/22/95 Kansas/USA 1

24 Isaiah Hicks C 6-9 230 7/24/94 North Carolina/USA 2

18 Arnoldas Kulboka F 6-10 215 1/4/98 Betaland Capo d’Orlando (Italy)/ Lithuania R

55 J.P. Macura G 6-5 205 6/5/95 Xavier/USA 1

21 Greg Malinowski G 6-6 200 8/21/95 Georgetown/USA R

11 Cody Martin G 6-7 205 9/28/95 Nevada/USA R

6 Jalen McDaniels F 6-10 195 1/31/98 San Diego State/USA R

33 Kennedy Meeks C 6-10 270 2/5/95 North Carolina/USA R

43 Josh Perkins G 6-3 190 8/25/95 Gonzaga/USA R

12 Kerwin Roach G 6-4 180 10/24/96 Texas/USA R

28 Elijah Thomas C 6-9 245 10/10/96 Clemson/USA R

25 PJ Washington Jr. F 6-8 228 8/23/98 Kentucky/USA R