Conway honors Gamecock running back great Marcus Lattimore

CONWAY, S.C. (WOLO) — The City of Conway honored Gamecock great Marcus Lattimore this week.

Major Barbara Bellamy officially presented Lattimore a key to the city, after the running back held one of his free camps in Myrtle Beach last April.

Lattimore took to social media Saturday to say thank you.

I love my state. Humbled by the city of Conway, SC and Mayor Babara Bellamy’s generosity presenting me this key to the city. The work will never stop! pic.twitter.com/3vzb1t8uLe — Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) June 29, 2019

Lattimore is currently serving as USC’s Director of Player Development.