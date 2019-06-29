Resolution approved to name road after Florence County investigator Farrah Turner

The South Carolina General Assembly has approved a resolution to name the Highway 378 Bypass over Highway 52 in Lake City the “Farrah Turner Memorial Bypass.”

Turner died three weeks after being shot while trying to serve a search warrant at a Florence home.

A total of seven officers were shot and five survived.

Turner and Sgt. Terrence Carraway died from their injuries.

Turner worked for more than 12 years with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

She received many promotions over the years and last worked as an investigator.

The resolution to name the road in her memory reads as follows:

“Whereas, the members of the South Carolina General Assembly were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Farrah Turner on Monday, October 22, 2018 at the age of thirty-six and wish to honor and remember her supreme sacrifice in the line of duty; and

Whereas, Farrah “Maxine” Turner was born on April 24, 1982 to Katie Godwin and the late Dexter Turner. She was an alumna of Lake City High School, Francis Marion University, and Capella University, where she earned a Master of Science in Public Safety and Criminal Justice, with a concentration in homeland security; and

Whereas, Farrah began her career with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on August 28, 2006. In her role as a deputy, she met and helped countless individuals in the community and formed lifetime bonds with her investigative team. In recognition of her outstanding service, she was named the Investigator of the Year in 2016; and

Whereas, on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, she suffered fatal gunshot wounds when she and other investigators from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home off of Vintage Drive to interview a suspect as part of a sex offense investigation. More than four hundred shots were exchanged during the standoff; and

Whereas, a devout Christian, Farrah was a member of Word of God Outreach Ministry in Scranton. She shared some Sunday mornings with a second church family at First Presbyterian Church in Florence. She was also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; and

Whereas, she leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Katie Godwin; her twin brother, Farrell, and his wife, Michelle Turner; her brother, Ronald Turner; her sister, April Godwin; her half sister, Bridgette Gibson; her half brother, Nicholas Lee; her maternal grandmother, Alberta Godwin; her paternal grandmother, Queen Esther Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends; and

Whereas, it would be only fitting and proper to pay tribute to this daughter of South Carolina by naming a road in Florence County in her honor. Now, therefore,

Be it resolved by the Senate, the House of Representatives concurring:

That the members of the General Assembly, by this resolution, request that the Department of Transportation name the United States Highway 378 Bypass over United States Highway 52 in Lake City “Farrah Turner Memorial Bypass” and erect appropriate markers or signs at this location containing the designation.

Be it further resolved that a copy of this resolution be forwarded to the Department of Transportation and the family of Farrah Turner. ”

A date hasn’t been set for the road naming ceremony.