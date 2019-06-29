S.C. trooper who died in off-duty incident to be laid to rest Saturday

by Matt Dillane

A South Carolina Trooper who passed away earlier in June will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 29th.

Officials announced that visitation and funeral services were being held for South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper First Class Jesse D. Cannon.

Visitation is set to take place from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church located at 1300 Locust Hill Road in Greer. Funeral services will be held at the same location immediately following visitation hours.

Trooper Cannon died on Saturday, June 22nd in an off-duty incident. He served as a member of the Troop 8, Criminal Interdiction Unit, K9 team.