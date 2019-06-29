Woman charged with murder after man found shot to death in Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A Holly Hill woman has been charged after a man was discovered to have suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Sabrina Strickland, 50, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Target Road residence just before 9:30 p.m on Friday after receiving a report of a shooting incident.

Investigators say they found a 46-year-old man inside the residence with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.

“It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no doubt this is the individual who fired the fatal shot,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re now at the point of trying to put together the pieces as to what led up to this.”

Strickland admitted to investigators she had fired the fatal shot. However, she claims the shooting to be an accident.

Investigators say they have located evidence to the contrary.

“We’ll let the evidence speak for itself,” Ravenell said. “The stories we’ve been giving aren’t holding up.”

A court hearing is tentatively scheduled for Monday.