Columbia Police searching for armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia police are looking for a man who robbed a local convenience store at gunpoint Saturday night.

The armed robbery happened at the Gaz-Bah convenience store on West Beltline Boulevard.

Officers say a male suspect left on foot after stealing an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.