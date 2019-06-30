Whit Merrifield earns first career All-Star selection

Gamecock great Whit Merrifield is finally an All-Star.

The 30-year old second baseman was named to his first MLB All-Star Game Sunday, after putting together one of the best seasons for a leadoff man.

Merrifield is hitting .301 after a pair of hits Sunday.

“Four years ago, where I was in 2015, to get to this point and to be selected as an All Star, there’s only a handful of people who were by my side in 2015,” Merrifield said. “It’s special to have gotten to this point, and I’m excited to celebrate with them in Cleveland.”

The former ninth-round selection out of South Carolina spent a full season in Triple-A ball in 2015, then make his MLB debut in 2016.

The 2019 All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.