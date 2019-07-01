Brian Bowen signs contract with Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed forward Brian Bowen to a two-way contract.

Bowen played professionally in Australia during the 2018-19 for the Sydney Kings. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 30 games played.

Out of high school, Bowen chose Louisville, but after his father testified that he had agreed to accept $100,000 from a representative of the Adidas shoe company following an FBI investigation, Bowen was suspended and later deemed ineligible to play.

Bowen transferred to South Carolina, hoping to be declared eligible to play by the NCAA, but he entered the NBA Draft after learning he might have to wait a year to play basketball.

According to the team, Bowen will be a part of the Pacers’ summer league roster this July.