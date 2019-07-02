4th of July travel busier this year due to lower gas prices says AAA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are planning to travel this Independence Day, you may want to prepare yourself for some bumper to bumper traffic.

According to AAA, 49-million Americans are expected to travel farther than 50 miles from home this year.

Experts say low gas prices, mixed with the nations low-unemployment rate, are the driving factors behind this years travel 4th of July travel fever.

If you are hitting the road, AAA says its best to leave early in the morning and travel back on the day of the holiday to avoid a next day rush. According to AAA, Wednesday, July 3 will be the worst travel day on the roads.