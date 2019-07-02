Three-star cornerback commits to USC

By: Mike Olson

Gamecock fans saw the familiar “#spursup” tweet from Will Muschamp Tuesday afternoon, which means they landed another commitment.

This time, it’s Joey Hunter, a 3-star cornerback out of Tyrone, Georgia.

Hunter had previously listed USC and Texas A&M as his top two teams, and with a tweet Tuesday afternoon, he announced that he chose the Gamecocks over the Aggies. He becomes the 15th player to join the 2020 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-1, 180 pound corner recorded 23 tackles, six pass break-ups and one interception in his junior season at Sandy Spring high school.

Hunter says coaches were most impressed by his physicality, and he looks forward to working with a defensive-minded coach in Will Muschamp.