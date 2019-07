Gamecocks’ Lawson shines for Canada in win over Senegal

HERAKLION, Greece (WOLO) – Gamecocks guard AJ Lawson impressed on the international stage Wednesday, scoring a game-high 31 points for Canada in a 90-79 win over Senegal in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

The USC rising sophomore lifted the Canadians to the quartefinals, where they will face host nation Greece Friday.

Canada advances 90-79 in what was easily the best game I saw in Crete all week from a NBA prospect scouting standpoint. Biram Faye was outstanding yet again with 30 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks. A.J. Lawson had 31 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists. #FIBAU19WC — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 3, 2019