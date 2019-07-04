Huge fire near a fireworks store in Fort Mill extinguished

(Source: Michael Stechschulte/WSOC-TV) Fireworks going off near Davey Jones Fireworks Store in Fort Mill.

(Courtesy: YCSO/Twitter) Container fire near fireworks store damages.

(Courtesy: YCSO/Twitter) Container fire near fireworks store in Fort Mill.





FORT MILL, S.C. (WOLO/WSOC) – York County deputies say firefighters extinguished a huge fire near the Davey Jones Fireworks store today.

According to WSOC, emergency officials were called to the fire around 5:45 a.m. near the store off Carowinds Boulevard.

Authorities say the fire was in the containers outside of the store where multiple fireworks exploded, causing firefighters to dodge them while working.

Firefighters are battling a fire at Davy Jones Fireworks store on the section of Carowinds Blvd. near the store is closed. You can turn North towards Carowinds Park off Ext 90 but not south. #YCSONEWS #YOCONEWS pic.twitter.com/knAxLxMM63 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) July 4, 2019

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say Carowinds Boulevard from Highway 51 to the I-77 Exit ramp is back open.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.