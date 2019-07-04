Huge fire near a fireworks store in Fort Mill extinguished

FORT MILL, S.C. (WOLO/WSOC) – York County deputies say firefighters extinguished a huge fire near the Davey Jones Fireworks store today.

According to WSOC, emergency officials were called to the fire around 5:45 a.m. near the store off Carowinds Boulevard.

Authorities say the fire was in the containers outside of the store where multiple fireworks exploded, causing firefighters to dodge them while working.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say Carowinds Boulevard from Highway 51 to the I-77 Exit ramp is back open.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

