UPDATE: 1 dead, multiple injured in Georgetown County lightning strike

Multiple people possibly struck by lightning in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County Fire crews say one person has died and multiple people were injured after being struck by lightning.

Crews are on scene near Lawshe Plantation off Indian Hut Road. Georgetown County Fire says a tree was struck by lightning, injuring the people near it.

The National Weather Service reported the strike at 4 North Sampit in Georgetown around 2:10 p.m. They say 12 people were injured and four were unresponsive.

Firefighters tell us three people have been taken to the hospital. One person is said to be in critical condition and the other two sustained minor injuries