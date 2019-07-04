Pig Ear pet treat recalled for possible link to salmonella

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating Pig Ear Treats officials say are connected to salmonella. Pet Supplies Plus is advising consumers of the recall, that was delivered to several locations by multiple vendor. (PSP) says they’re pulling the product because of potential salmonella contamination. While salmonella can affect animals that consume it, and health officials say humans who may have handled the product, and failed to wash their hands thoroughly may be at risk as well.



Bulk pig ears were distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI and WV. Bulk pig ears were stocked in open bins. Prepackaged branded pig ears are not included in this voluntary recall.

If you have been infected with the illness, experts say you may experiences some symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. If you are showing any of these issues you are urged to contact your health care professional. Pets that have been infected may shows signs of being lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Health officials say infected can pets can carry the illness making other animals or humans sick. If your pet has eaten the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The company says 45 people in 13 states have been sickened by salmonella, 12 of them hospitalized but officials say they have not confirmed that the cause were a direct result of this product. Officials says they are continuing to work with the FDA to determine what caused the reported salmonella related illnesses.